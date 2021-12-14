Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Meeting With BJP CMs: 'Give Priority To 'Ease Of Living' Of People'

At a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy CMs, PM Modi asked them to work on 'One District, One Product' as a means to boost economic opportunities and help India become 'aatmanirbhar'.

PM Modi Meeting With BJP CMs: 'Give Priority To 'Ease Of Living' Of People'
PM Modi held a meeting with BJP CMs on Tuesday | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Meeting With BJP CMs: 'Give Priority To 'Ease Of Living' Of People'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T22:48:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 10:48 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP-ruled states to carve a niche for their governments in some or other sectors of governance and called for giving topmost priority to "ease of living" of people.

In his remarks at a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers here, Modi asked them to work on "One District, One Product" as a means to boost economic opportunities and strengthen the quest for India to become "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliance), the party said.

Once this initiative gains currency in states, they must also look at exporting their products overseas and creating a global market for the products, he said, stressing the need for states besides the Centre to work for quality and brand creation for promoting exports of locally-produced goods, it added.

Highlighting the importance of technology in governance, the prime minister called for governance to be data driven to ensure last mile delivery, speed and transparency.

Underlining the importance of youth development and women empowerment as priority sectors for every government, he mentioned the need to strengthen nutrition campaign and fight the menace of malnutrition.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

He called for popularising culture of sports and fitness among the youth.

Reiterating his emphasis on "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", Modi urged states to remove laws that have become archaic and reduce compliance burdens.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Earlier today, continued the discussions with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs. They shared different good governance practices from their respective states."

The party said an extensive deliberation in the "Mukhyamantri Parishad" (chief ministers' conclave) was held. BJP president J P Nadda, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers belonging to the party and its other senior leaders attended the meeting which focussed on sharing good governance practices for the betterment of citizens.

Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers made presentations and highlighted key welfare schemes of their respective states.

They elaborated on innovative governance practices they have ushered in their states.

"Some of the key best practises that were discussed included Climate Resilient Infra projects, issuance of Family Identity Cards, Schemes for promotion of Natural Farming, Rural Livelihood Programmes with Self Help Groups at its centre among others," the party said.

In his opening remarks, Nadda lauded Modi's success as he completes two decades as head of a government, including 13 years as Gujarat chief minister.

The BJP president said the party and good governance have become "synonymous" and it is the only party that seeks popular mandate on the basis of its performance.

At the end of the meeting, Nadda along with all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers also visited Gobardhan Project of Varanasi Development Authority, Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sthal and Sarnath, the party said.

Tags

PTI National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Frame Rules To Grant Maternity Leaves To Women Students: UGC

Frame Rules To Grant Maternity Leaves To Women Students: UGC

Verify SC/ST Certificates Of Employees Within 6 Months Of Joining, Says Parliament Panel

Can't Use Non-Vegetarian Ingredients In Items Labelled 'Vegetarian', Says Delhi HC

50 Million-Dollar Feature Film To Sell Movie Rights Via NFT Drop

Explainer | Who Are ‘Kashmir Tigers’ That Carried Out Srinagar Terror Attack

'What Is Pollution?' How Bad Air And Neglect Is Slowly Killing Our Children

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Modi For Not Sacking MoS Ajay Mishra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from India

Kashi Vishwanath | Modi Mentions 18th-Century Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Who Is She?

Kashi Vishwanath | Modi Mentions 18th-Century Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar. Who Is She?

Omicron Covid-19 In India: Four More Cases Reported In Delhi

Omicron Covid-19 In India: Four More Cases Reported In Delhi

Kashmir: Slight Respite From Cold Wave But Temperature Continues Below Freezing Point

Kashmir: Slight Respite From Cold Wave But Temperature Continues Below Freezing Point

Global Technology Summit 2021: ‘Technology Is Metric To Measure Nation's Standing,’ Says S Jaishankar

Global Technology Summit 2021: ‘Technology Is Metric To Measure Nation's Standing,’ Says S Jaishankar

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies, Take Series 2-0

2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies, Take Series 2-0

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 172/8, Pakistan dismissed West Indies for 163 runs in the second match of the their three-match series in Karachi.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement