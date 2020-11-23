November 23, 2020
Corona
PM Modi Likely To Discuss Covid-19 Situation With Various CMs On Tuesday

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are expected to attend the meeting, sources said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to convene a meeting with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories via video conferencing on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy, sources said.

The leaders likely to attend the meeting include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources said.

While the national daily Covid-19 case count has remained below the 50,000 mark for the last few days, several cities have witnessed a surge, resulting in enforcement of several measures, including curfews in some areas.

The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 91,39,865 with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, Union health ministry data stated.

