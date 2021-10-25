Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Launches Pan India Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission From Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched pan India Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission from his Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

PM Modi Launches Pan India Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission From Varanasi
PM Narendra Modi.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Launches Pan India Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission From Varanasi
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T15:40:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 3:40 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Modi launched one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

He also inaugurated various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for his constituency.

The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It is in addition to the National Health Mission.

Its objective is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Through this, critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.

Under the scheme, a national institution for one health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-III laboratories, five new regional national centre for disease control will be set up.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh virtually from Siddharthnagar.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges inaugurated on Monday are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one in Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India health PM Modi Uttar Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'

NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'

Congress Accuses Facebook Of Influencing Elections In India, Seeks JPC Probe

Money Laundering: ED Attaches Rs 6.84-Cr Worth Assets Of Ex-Bhagalpur ADM Jayshree Thakur

Amit Shah Snubs Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Talks With Pakistan; Says Will Instead Talk To J&K’s Youth

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Zika Virus: Govt Sends High-Level Team To Kanpur After UP Logs First Case

Class 10 Students With A-Plus Grades To Get Seats In Courses They Pick: Kerala Education Minister

UP Govt Advert Claims State Has Most Medical Colleges, NMC Website Disagrees

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from India

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

Counselling Of NEET-PG Applicants Not To Begin Before SC Verdict On OBC, EWS Quota

J&K: Search For Militants Enters 15th Day As Firing Resumes In Poonch

J&K: Search For Militants Enters 15th Day As Firing Resumes In Poonch

India Logs 14,306 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Drop To 1,67,695

India Logs 14,306 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Drop To 1,67,695

HM Shah Pays Obeisance At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple In J&K’s Ganderbal

HM Shah Pays Obeisance At Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple In J&K’s Ganderbal

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother's Religion'

Outlook Web Desk / In his affidavit submitted to the court, Sameer Wankhede refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a 'lurking threat of arrest'.

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Manchester United, Adani, 369 Slingshot Among 9 Bidders For New IPL Teams

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Explainer | Why Tripura's Karbong Tribe Is On The Verge Of Extinction

Priyam Shukla / Hardly 250 people belonging to 60 to 70 families remain in Karbong tribe. Their population is getting reduced fast due to intertribal marriage, poverty and lack of proper education.

Advertisement