PM Modi Is The Biggest Rioter In The Country: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, said that a fate worse than that of former US President Donald Trump awaits Modi.

Alleging that Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are spreading lies and hatred throughout the country, the TMC chief said, “PM Modi is the biggest dangabaaz (rioter) in the country."

Banerjee made the comments while addressing an election rally in West Bengal’s Hooghly.

“I will be the goalkeeper during the upcoming Assembly polls and the BJP will not be able to score a single goal,” Banerjee further said.

Many Tollywood actors and sportspersons joined the TMC during Mamata Banerjee’s rally on Wednesday. Image: Sandipan Chatterjee

The TMC supremo also added that the summons CBI issued to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife were an insult to the women of Bengal.

On Sunday, the CBI had served a notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira in connection with a coal scam.

Meanwhile, cricketer Manoj Tiwary and several Bengali actors including Manali Dey, Saayoni Ghosh, June Malia and Kanchan Mallik joined the TMC during Banerjee's rally on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

