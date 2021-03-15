PM Modi Is Incompetent And Cannot Run The Country: Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that no conspiracy can stop her from campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Banerjee’s comments come just days after she was injured while campaigning in Nandigram. She had suffered severe injuries in her left ankle and foot and right shoulder, forearm and neck.

Banerjee had claimed that she was “attacked” by four-five unknown persons and that there was a “conspiracy” being hatched against her.

Addressing her first rally after the Nandigram incident, Banerjee on Monday said as long as she has her voice and her heart functions, she will continue to fight. "Wait for a few days, my legs will be better. I will see whether your legs move freely on Bengal's soil," Banerjee said without naming anyone.

She also exuded confidence of defeating the BJP. "I say you (BJP) will not get Bengal," she said, claiming that her government has done a lot of development and welfare works in the state during its 10-year rule.

"No other government in the world has been able to do as much work as ours. Their (BJP) prime minister cannot run the country, totally incompetent," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

