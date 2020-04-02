'Imperative To Work On War Footing': PM Modi Stresses On Identifying Coronavirus Hotspots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus and stressed on the need to identify the Coronavirus hotspots.

Prime Minister Modi told the chief ministers that in the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine should remain their prime focus.

He said it was necessary to ensure the availability of separate and dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

"Imperative to work on war footing, identify COVID-19 hotspots, encircle them, ensure the virus doesn't spread," PM Modi told the CMs.

The PM stressed on contact tracing of those feared to be exposed to the deadly virus and isolation of those who test positive of the virus are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Issues such as spread of coronavirus, movement of migrants, availability of essentials and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants were also discussed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and top bureaucrats were present along with the prime minister.

This is for the second time the prime minister is holding a video conference with the chief ministers after the spread of coronavirus, and the first after the 21-day lockdown came into force.

On March 20 also he had interacted with the CMs. The lockdown was enforced on March 24.

According to the health ministry, death toll due to coronavirus touched 50 on Thursday. Total number of positive cases has risen to 1,965 in the country.