PM Modi Hails UP For Playing Key Role In Building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his hearty wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day. He lauded the state for playing an important role in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The foundation day of UP is witnessed every year on January 24.

PM Modi said in a Hindi tweet, "Best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. A sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, this state is playing an important role today in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

"I wish this state, moving forward towards all-round development, continues to scale new heights,"PM added.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted Uttar Pradesh's people on the foundation day, saying the state has played a pivotal role in the nation's development.

"Known for its rich history, hardworking people & vibrant culture, UP has played a pivotal role in the nation's development. May the state prosper and touch new heights of glory," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

My heartiest greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on their State Foundation Day today. Known for its rich history, hardworking people & vibrant culture, UP has played a pivotal role in the nation's development. May the state prosper and touch new heights of glory. #UPDiwas — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 24, 2021

