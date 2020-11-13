November 13, 2020
Corona
PM Modi Greets People On Dhanteras

Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils

PTI 13 November 2020
PTI
2020-11-13T10:54:14+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras. 

In a tweet, he wished that Dhanwantari, a god associated with the Indian system of medicine whose birth anniversary is observed on this day, brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health to people. 

Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils, is being celebrated for two days on Thursday and Friday this year.

 

