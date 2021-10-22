Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
PM Modi Greets Home Minister Amit Shah On His Birhday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been longstanding aides, right from their days of Gujarat politics. The PM tweeted his greetings on Amit Shah's birthday, Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Friday. | PTI

2021-10-22T11:27:57+05:30
Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:27 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday and lauded his contribution to the BJP and the government. 

The Prime Minister tweeted,


Born in Gujarat in 1964, Shah has been a close and longstanding aide of Modi and was a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party came to power at the Centre. 

He joined the Modi government as home minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019.

