PM Modi Criticises Previous Ruling Parties In Assam For Failing To Protect Land Rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the previous governments in Assam for holding back land rights of lakhs of poor people in the state. He blamed the opposition parties for depriving thousands and lakhs of poor indigenous people of their land rights.

Launching a drive to give ownership certificates to over one lakh families in Assam's Sivasagar, PM Modi hailed the BJP-led government in the state and its commitments to ensure that the indigeneous people have legal rights over their land.

He also distributed 'pattas' to 10 people at the historic 'Jerenga Pathar' in Sivasagar

PM Modi said, "When the Sarbananda Sonowal government took over the reins in Assam, more than six lakh indigenous families had no legal rights over their land. In the last few years more than two lakh such families have been allotted ownership certificates. With more than one lakh famiies added today, the government has shown its commitment to protecting the rights of the indigeneous people."

The previous governments in Assam never cared for the rights of those who "loved this sacred land", he added



The land ownership certificates (pattas) will guarantee their 'Swabhiman' (pride), Swadheenta (freedom) and Suraksha (protection).



He asserted that the BJP-led government is committed protecting the land, language and culture of the indigenous people.



Referring to the celebration of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Parakram Divas', the prime minister said the day "inspires hope and national pride".

He also lauded the state government for having freed the world famous Kaziranga National Park from encroachers.

(With PTI Inputs)

