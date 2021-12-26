Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
PM Modi Condoles Death Of South Africa’s Nobel Prize Winning Activist Desmond Tutu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. Modi said his contribution, and emphasis on human dignity and human equality will be remembered forever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) | PTI

2021-12-26T15:02:06+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 3:02 pm

Paying tributes to Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was a guiding light for countless people globally and his emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death of the 90-year-old Tutu earlier in the day.

Modi said, "Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Narendra Modi Desmond Tutu South Africa Nobel Peace Prize
