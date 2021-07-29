Engineering Courses Will Be Taught In Five Languages, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy (NEP) via video conferencing. He said that the engineering courses will now be taught in 11 regional languages which will help the poor, needy, Dalits and other backward classes.

"We have also developed a tool to translate Engineering courses in 11 regional languages. I congratulate students starting their education in regional languages. This will especially help the poor, needy, Dalits and other backward classes," he said.

PM Modi launched an array of initiatives including Nishtha 2.0 – a teacher training programme, Indian Sign Language (ISL) as a course in school education. PM also launched an Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) which will allow students to enter or exit a course whenever they wish and rejoin education from where they have left.

In an address to the policy makers in the domain of education and skill development besides students and teachers, PM Modi said, "How are we educating our youth and what direction we are giving our youth will decide how far our nation will reach. The NEP is one of the key components of Mahayagya of making AtmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) India."

PM Modi also launched multiple initiatives in the education sector, including the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in the higher education besides first year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of the higher education.

The initiatives include Vidya Pravesh, a three month play based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT.

SAFAL (structured assessment for analyzing learning levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence are launched, the PMO said.

The event witnessed the launch of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

“These initiatives will mark a significant step towards realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible," the PMO said.

The NEP, 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, its statement noted, highlighting that it is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

Built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary and suited to 21st century needs while aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student.

