October 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  PM 'Insulted' Soldiers Over Ladakh Infiltration: Rahul At Bihar Rally

PM 'Insulted' Soldiers Over Ladakh Infiltration: Rahul At Bihar Rally

Addressing his first rally during the Bihar assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi asked PM when will he 'throw out' the Chinese soldiers sitting into Indian territory

PTI 23 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PM 'Insulted' Soldiers Over Ladakh Infiltration: Rahul At Bihar Rally
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi addresses his first rally during the Bihar assembly elections
PTI photo
PM 'Insulted' Soldiers Over Ladakh Infiltration: Rahul At Bihar Rally
outlookindia.com
2020-10-23T14:52:15+05:30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "insulted" the soldiers with his comment that nobody
had intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh, and demanded that he tell the country when will the Chinese "be thrown out".

Addressing his first rally during the Bihar assembly elections, Gandhi insisted the Chinese army had indeed intruded into Indian territory.

"They have seized 1,200 km of our land. But when the Chinese army intruded, why did our prime minister insult our soldiers by saying that nobody entered into the Indian side?" he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi also addressed his first poll rally in Bihar and referred to the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops and said the sons of Bihar laid down their lives for the tricolour but did not let "Mother India bow her head".

"The question is, Modi ji, when will you throw out the Chinese soldiers sitting in our territory," Gandhi said.

He also attacked the Centre over the migrant crisis triggered by the pandemic-induced lockdown, alleging when workers from Bihar were being "chased away" from other states the prime minister did nothing to help them.

"He bows before the labourers but does not help them when they need it," he said.

He demanded that the prime minister tell Biharis how many jobs he gave them and when.

Congress's Neetu Singh is contesting from Nawada district's Hisua seat where she taking on sitting BJP MLA Anil Singh.

A huge gathering was seen at the Hisua rally venue, with people also crowding the roof a college building where it was held.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, said the elections that were under way will not be fought on the issue of caste or religion but unemployment and poverty.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Panic After Passenger Claims "Terrorist" On Air India Flight

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Bihar China Ladakh Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Bihar Elections 2020 Ladakh India-China Border National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos