PM Ignored Crisis To Hide His Foresightedness: Prashant Kishor

Trinamool Congress poll strategist, Prashant Kishor has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the Covid-19 crisis to "hide his lack of understanding and foresightedness".

Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to accuse the Prime Minister, soon after Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation amid a surge in cases.



He also alleged that the prime minister bluffed people to claim victory in the battle against the pandemic.

"ModiGovt handling of crisis: #1: ignore problem to hide lack of understanding & foresightedness #2: suddenly take control, use bluff & bluster to claim victory #3: if problem persists, pass it on to others #4: when situation improves, return with Bhakts army to take credit," Kishor tweeted.



An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

-With PTI inputs.

