PM Ignored Crisis To Hide His Foresightedness: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor said PM Modi is using 'bluff & bluster to claim victory' and when the situation improves he will 'return with Bhakt army to take credit'.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 April 2021
Trinamool Congress  poll strategist,  Prashant Kishor has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the Covid-19 crisis to "hide his lack of understanding and foresightedness".

Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to accuse the Prime Minister, soon after Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation amid a surge in cases.

He also alleged that the prime minister bluffed people to claim victory in the battle against the pandemic.



"ModiGovt handling of crisis: #1: ignore problem to hide lack of understanding & foresightedness #2: suddenly take control, use bluff & bluster to claim victory #3: if problem persists, pass it on to others #4: when situation improves, return with Bhakts army to take credit," Kishor tweeted.

An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

-With PTI inputs.

