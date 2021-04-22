April 22, 2021
Poshan
PM Cancels Bengal Campaign For Covid-19 Review Meetings On Friday

Narendra Modi announced on twitter that he will be chairing high-level meetings on Friday, due to surging Covid-19 situation in the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will skip a poll rally scheduled for Friday in West Bengal to chair high-level meetings.

"Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal," Modi tweeted.

After this, no further political meetings of the Prime Minister are scheduled in West Bengal, thus effectively ending his campaign in the state as of now.

After the BJP decided to call off all big political meetings and rallies in view of rising COVID-19 cases and restrict its campaign to a maximum of 500 people in the state, Modi's proposed meetings for Saturday were clubbed with his Friday campaign.

Opposition leaders have been critical of the BJP for the big rallies of its leaders at the time of surging COVID-19 cases.

(With PTI inputs)

