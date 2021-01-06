Plea Filed In SC Seeking Regulation Of All Social Media Platforms

A petition has been filed in the supreme Court seeking guidelines to regulate social media platforms. Advocate Mahek Maheshwari, who filed the plea in personal capacity, has sought a direction to the Centre to formulate a framework or guidelines to appeal against any kind of grievances against Twitter and all such social media platforms within designated time frame.

The petition has sought that social media platforms must follow a certain set of guidelines, failing which the sites must be held accountable under criminal and civil laws until a specific law is passed by Parliament in this regard.

The petition, likely to come up for hearing in the coming days, claimed that due to the lack of government control and intervention Twitter acts as it deems fit.

The plea has also sought directions to frame guidelines to entrust responsibility on the officers of ministries of electronics and IT and Information & Broadcasting to deal with grievance/complaint against social media platforms.

“Twitter is not having government control so it freely acts unethically and shadow bans many accounts which does not suit its ideological inclination," the petition stated.

The petition further alleged that Twitter crossed all limits of lawlessness when it “supported the mocking” of the Supreme Court and other judges.

