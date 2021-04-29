Plan To Vaccinate Eveyone Above 18 In 3 Months Ready: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the state government has prepared a plan to vaccinate everyone above 18 years in the next 3 months.
Vaccination centres will be set up on large scale, all eligible people must come forward to get the jab, said Kejriwal.
(More details awaited.)
