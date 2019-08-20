'Petitioner Is The Kingpin...': Justice Sunil Gaur's Top Quotes On INX Media Case

﻿
Here is what Delhi High Court said on INX Media Case involving former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2019
Congress leader P Chidambaram
PTI Photo
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case was rejected by Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Here are the top five quotes from Justice Sunil Gaur who pronounced the verdict.

  • "Facts of the case prima facie reveal that the petitioner is the kingpin, the key conspirator in this case."

  • "It is a classic case of money laundering. Chidambaram was evasive in replies to probe agencies when he was under protective cover given by the court."

  • "Court is of prima facie opinion that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram is required for an effective investigation in the case."

  • "Granting bail in such case will send a wrong message to the society."

  • "The facts persuade me to decline pre-arrest bail to the petitioner."

The senior Congress leader's role had come under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

