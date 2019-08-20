'Petitioner Is The Kingpin...': Justice Sunil Gaur's Top Quotes On INX Media Case

Also Read No Protection From Arrest To Chidambaram In INX Case As SC Turns Down Urgent Hearing

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case was rejected by Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Here are the top five quotes from Justice Sunil Gaur who pronounced the verdict.

"Facts of the case prima facie reveal that the petitioner is the kingpin, the key conspirator in this case."





"It is a classic case of money laundering. Chidambaram was evasive in replies to probe agencies when he was under protective cover given by the court."





"Court is of prima facie opinion that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram is required for an effective investigation in the case."





"Granting bail in such case will send a wrong message to the society."





"The facts persuade me to decline pre-arrest bail to the petitioner."

The senior Congress leader's role had come under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.