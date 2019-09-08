﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'People Of India Were An Inspiration Behind Big Decisions': PM Modi On 100 Days Of 2nd Term

'People Of India Were An Inspiration Behind Big Decisions': PM Modi On 100 Days Of 2nd Term

PM Narendra Modi's Government completes 100 days in office

PTI 08 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'People Of India Were An Inspiration Behind Big Decisions': PM Modi On 100 Days Of 2nd Term
PM Modi addressing a rally in Rohtak on Sunday
'People Of India Were An Inspiration Behind Big Decisions': PM Modi On 100 Days Of 2nd Term
outlookindia.com
2019-09-08T15:10:41+0530
Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the first 100 days of the NDA government's second term has been of "development, trust and big changes" in the country.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the government has taken several important decisions during this period, including for those in the farm sector and for the national security.

"Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days, the inspiration behind them were 130 crore people of the country," he said.

Modi said during the recent Parliament session, numbers of bills were passed and the amount of work that was done, had never happened in any Parliament session in the past 60 years.

"I thank all the parties for the record work done," he said.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Narendra Modi Bhupinder Singh Hooda Amit Shah Rohtak Haryana Assembly Assembly Elections National
Next Story : Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5: ENG Look For Miracle Vs AUS, Require 365 Runs More
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters