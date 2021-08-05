August 05, 2021
Snooping Allegations Serious If True: Supreme Court On Pegasus

Editors Guild of India has sought in its plea that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up to conduct probe into the reported surveillance of journalists and others.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:18 pm
The court would also hear a separate petition filed by advocate M L Sharma who has sought a court-monitored probe by a SIT into the reports of alleged snooping.
The Supreme Court began hearing a batch of pleas that have sought a court-monitored investigation into the Pegasus snooping matter. It has been alleged that the Central government allegedly using Pegasus spyware to snoop on politicians, activists and journalists in the country. The court is hearing a batch of petitions filed  by the Editors Guild of India and senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant asked some questions at the outset from senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing for the Editors Guild of India and senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar.

“Before going into all that, we have certain questions. No doubt, the allegations are serious, if the reports are true,” the CJI observed and raised the issue of delay, saying the matter had come to light way back in 2019.

Reports of snooping came to light in 2019. I do not know whether any efforts were made to get more information, the CJI observed, adding that he did not want to say that it was an impediment.

The top court said that it was not going into the facts of each case and if the some people claimed that their phones were intercepted then there is the Telegraph Act under which complaints can be filed.

“I can explain. We do not have the access to many materials. The petitions have information about 10 cases of direct infiltration into phones,” Sibal said.

The hearing on as many as nine petitions, including those filed by the Editors Guild of India and senior journalists seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter is presently on.

They are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

With PTI inputs

