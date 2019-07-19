﻿
PDP Leader's Personal Security Officer Shot Dead In Kashmir's Anantnag

The incident took place when Mufti Sajad, a PDP leader and a relative of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had gone to a mosque in Bijbehara to offer congregational prayers, a police official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2019
Militants on Friday shot dead a personal security officer (PSO) of a PDP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The mosque was around 50 metres from Sajad's residence, according to police.

The militants killed the PDP leader's PSO Farooq Ahmad, who was standing outside the mosque, by opening fire on him from a close range, the official said, adding that Sajad is safe.

Police said according to eyewitnesses, two assailants tried to snatch the PSO's rifle.

The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab the assailants, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

(PTI)

