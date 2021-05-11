Payworld To Assist Rural Folks With Covid Vaccine Registration

Financial services portal Payworld has decided to rope in its retailer base to help rural folks across the country’s hinterland to register for the Covid vaccine through the Cowin website.

Disclosing the plans, Payworld COO Praveen Dhabhai said that the company’s retailer base of 5 lakh people across the 638 districts in the country are trained for all kinds of digital transactions. Since the Covid vaccination requires registration through the Cowin website or app the company has decided to leverage its retailers for the country’s vaccination drive.

He revealed that there is no revenue or charges that would be taken by the company’s retailers and the service will be provided to the people from rural areas free of cost. The retailer will help people with vaccine registration, finding slots, and scheduling vax dates.

To motivate the retailers, the company has decided to reward retailers who will help in the vaccination drive – Payworld Heros – through their CSR initiative. The company has started its drive and aims to complete 2 lakh registration in the next 10 days. It is expecting most registrations from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as the company has a presence in both the states in deep hinterlands too.

The company claims that it is stepping up to assist the country with vaccine registration because vaccinating 1.3 billion people is a lengthy process and to break the chain of Coronavirus, vaccination is very important.

Notably, India’s most populous states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been lagging behind in terms of vaccination as compared to other states of the country. While UP has administered only around 58,000-59,000 jabs per million population the number for Bihar varies between 61,000 and 62,000 per million. On May 14, India recorded its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks. According to the health ministry, the country reported 3.29 lakh cases in the last 24 hours.

