Panic Among Teachers As Delhi Govt Plans To Send Them To Hotspot Zones Without PPE Kit

Primary school teachers in Delhi have strongly objected to the government plan to send them to those areas which are identified as a hotspot, vulnerable, super spreader and highly crowded.

The government has formed 9525 teams comprising one primary teacher or booth level officer, one auxiliary nurse and one civil defence officer to conduct a 5-day long survey starting from November 20.

Each team has been asked to survey at least 30 households every day.

“For Every 10 -15 teams, there shall be a supervisor of the rank of TGT/PGT teachers. For every 10 supervisors, there shall be a sector magistrate of the rank of Vice Principal/Principal/Executive Magistrate/SDM,” an order issued by Udit Prakash Rai, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Delhi Government, said.

“At 10:30 PM on November 19, I was added in a WhatsApp group ‘Covid-19 Survey Duty 2020’ and asked to visit in a hotspot area from next day. I have been told that government will not provide any PPE kit,” says a primary level teacher adding that there is a panic and confusion among teachers.

A PGT teacher who heads 12 teams, said, “I have been made in-charge of 12 teams and I myself don’t know what to do and how to go about it. We are going to meet DM this afternoon to know the next plan of action.”

She added that teachers are not willing to do the duty as they fear for their own life.

The government order mandates every member of the team to follow the protocols of Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Every member of the team should mandatorily wear a mask all the time and ensure that every equipment used by them is properly sanitized each time it is used,” the order said.

However, there is no mention of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit being provided to teachers if they ask for.

The order further says, “Each team shall carry one thermal gun, pulse oximeter, tissue paper and sanitizer with them. The DC (Divisional Commissioner) shall procure all the items and provide to them.”

“Delhi Government is putting our lives in danger for saving its own back. After a rebuke from the Delhi High Court for not doing anything to contain the infection, it is a knee-jerk reaction to make teams and send them to the hotspot areas,” another primary level teacher said.

She adds, “If you look at the government order, it is quite clear that we have to visit the hotspot areas and look for infected people. Can the Delhi government ensure that no teacher will contract the virus in the process?”

