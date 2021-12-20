Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Panama Papers Case: ED Summons Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Panama Papers Case: The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a 2016 related case to Delhi.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.(File photo) | AP

2021-12-20T12:21:12+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:21 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, officials said on Monday.

Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi.

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.

