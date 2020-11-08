November 08, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Pakistan Reportedly Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Kathua

Pakistan Reportedly Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Kathua

Officials say that Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing and shelling on Saturday

PTI 08 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pakistan Reportedly Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Kathua
Reports of Pakistani forces firing across border in Jammu
Representational image/PTI
Pakistan Reportedly Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Kathua
outlookindia.com
2020-11-08T14:23:46+05:30

Pakistani Rangers opened fire at forward posts along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border in Karol Krishna, Manyari and Satpal border outposts in Hiranagar sector began around 9.05 pm on Saturday and continued till 5.05 am, drawing strong retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, officials said adding that there was no reported casualty or damage on the Indian side.

Border residents said Pakistani Rangers have been targeting civilian areas during the night.

“We are living in constant fear and are being forced to spend the night in underground bunkers,” Sham Lal, a Manyari resident, said. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘My Life Is Under Threat’: Arnab Goswami Claims He Was Assaulted

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Jammu Ceasefire Violation BSF Indo-Pak Border Indo-Pak Conflict Indo-Pak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos