﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Pakistan Opens 1000-Year-Old Hindu Temple For Worship First Time Since Partition

Pakistan Opens 1000-Year-Old Hindu Temple For Worship First Time Since Partition

The Shawala Teja Singh temple, located in city's congested Dhaarowal locality, some 100-km from Lahore, is more than 1,000 years old, according to the book 'History of Sialkot' by the late Rashid Niaz.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistan Opens 1000-Year-Old Hindu Temple For Worship First Time Since Partition
The Shawala Teja Singh temple is located in city's congested Dhaarowal locality (ANI)
Pakistan Opens 1000-Year-Old Hindu Temple For Worship First Time Since Partition
outlookindia.com
2019-07-29T19:55:04+0530

Pakistan has opened a 1,000-year-old Hindu temple in the eastern city of Sialkot for devotees to "worship" for the first time since partition on the demand of the local Hindu community, officials said on Monday.

The Shawala Teja Singh temple, located in city's congested Dhaarowal locality, some 100-km from Lahore, is more than 1,000 years old, according to the book "History of Sialkot" by the late Rashid Niaz.

"The Evacuee Trust Property Board, which looks after the holy places of minorities in Pakistan, has opened Shawala Teja Singh temple after the partition on the demand of the local Hindu community," ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

He said since there was no Hindu population earlier residing in the city, the temple was closed for worship.

"The temple was partially damaged during attacks on temples here in reaction to Babri Mosque in 1992," he said, adding that the ETPB carried out restoration work of the temple on the direction of Board chairman Dr Amir Ahmed recently.

ETPB Deputy Director Fraz Abbas told PTI that the restoration work of this temple is still underway and the board is expected to complete it shortly.

"The temple has been opened for worship for the first time since partition. Some 2,000 Hindus are residing in this locality and they are so happy to visit their centuries-old worship place. Now a good number of local Hindus are visiting it. Hindus from other parts of the country are also expected to visit this temple," he said.

Abbas said the visiting Indian Hindus will also be taken to this temple.

Local Hindu leaders Rattan Laal and Rumaish Kumar have welcomed the government's step to restore the temple and open it for the minority community.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pakistan International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Dhruv Chand Jurel To Lead India U19 In Youth Asia Cup 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters