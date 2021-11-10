Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

Journalists in Pakistan are currently working in an authoritarian environment, increased censorship, violence and limits on free speech, according to a report from the Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF)

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says
A journalist's union protests a government investigation of an article in Pakistan's 'Dawn' newspaper | Getty Images

Trending

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T10:06:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:06 am

Journalists in the South Asian nation are facing draconian media laws and a culture of impunity, which has opened the door to intimidation and threats on social media.
Journalists in Pakistan are currently working in an increasingly authoritarian environment, and encounter systemic censorship, violence and limits on free speech, according to Pakistani and international media watchdogs.

One report from the Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF), released last week in conjunction with the UN's "International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists," highlighted the "increasingly repressive environment" faced by Pakistani journalists.

The report said journalists publishing work online are "often on the receiving end of hate, threats and abuse."

Related Stories

Pakistani Journalists Protest Against New Law Concerning Press Freedom

"The past year has seen the continuation of trends to threaten and intimidate journalists online. While both private individuals online and members of the government continue to participate and initiate trends against certain media professionals and organizations, there is also an increased focus on setting up rules for social media platforms," the report said.

In June, a draft law was proposed for a government entity called the Pakistani Media Development Authority (PMDA), which would have sole power over media regulation in Pakistan.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the PMDA would be able to hand down "arbitrary decisions with no possibility of appeal by journalists or public," and compared it to a "centralized censorship office typical of the worst authoritarian regimes."

Another proposal in October from Pakistan's Information Technology and Telecommunication Ministry is called the "Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content."

It would give authorities the "right to control and censor any type of message posted on social media platforms," RSF said.

Pakistan is currently ranked 145th out of 180 countries in RSF's World Press Freedom Index.

'Dissent treated like a crime' in Pakistan
Rimmel Mohydin, a South Asia campaigner with Amnesty International, told DW that media in Pakistan is facing a "structural attack" by authorities.

This includes applying pressure on independent media houses, their advertisers, their owners and individual journalists to "toe the line," and not hold power to account.

"Dissent is being consistently treated like a crime," Mohydin said.

"Journalists have faced physical violence, censorship and now face the possibility of the PMDA actually materializing, which will further curb the journalistic freedom," she added.

Press freedom under attack under PM Khan?
Pakistan's censorship drive and attacks on press freedom have gathered pace under Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has sought to placate powerful conservative and religious constituencies, say critics.

In July, Khan was featured on the RSF's "red list," along with several other heads of government who have clamped down on press freedom.

"Press freedom is in a decidedly not good place in Pakistan," Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, told DW.

Kugelman said press crackdowns in Pakistan often play out covertly, with "journalists receiving threats and warnings, media houses punished by having their advertisers removed, and media personnel feeling compelled to self-censor."

Ismat Jabeen, an Islamabad-based journalist and press freedom activist, told DW that Pakistan is facing one of its " worst periods of coercive censorship that is both overt and covert."

"This is in proportion to the rising intolerance of a state dominated by security imperatives that it doesn't want scrutiny of," Jabeen said. She added that it is not in the interest of the government to provide a space for dissent in the media.

Female journalists face online harassment
In Pakistan, female journalists say they are increasingly targeted online with harassment, including rape threats, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a New York based media watchdog.

Mohydin from Amnesty International said that many female journalists self-censor or stop posting articles online altogether in order to avoid harassment.

"Many of these journalists have told Amnesty International that they have had to deactivate their personal social media accounts," Mohydin said. Some of the attacks even come from officials, she added.

"If authorities object to the work of a journalist, they have the right of reply, but must never target them on the basis of their gender or use abusive language," she said.

"Authorities have a particular responsibility to protect women from gender discrimination and must lead by example and demonstrate through their own actions why journalists must be respected and protected, and discourage attacks launched by their supporters or trolls," Mohydin added.

Online media the last space for free speech
With mainstream media outlets in Pakistan subject manipulation and restriction by authorities, online spaces relatively offer better alternatives for freedom of expression.

"In Pakistan, social media and the broader online space are really the sole remaining repository for liberal and progressive thought, and that includes criticism of the state and especially the military," analyst Kugelman said.

"It's natural that the state would seek to crack down on online dissent. And in a country with a highly patriarchal and sexist society, it's unsurprising that women journalists would face the brunt of this," he added.

Attacks on journalists go unpunished
In Islamabad alone over the last six months, around 30 incidents of violence against journalists were reported, but not a single culprit was arrested.

"The community of journalists and media practitioners in Pakistan feel that without specialized laws on safety for them, the impunity of attackers cannot be lessened. The attacks continue to happen because attackers go unpunished," said Jabeen.

Mohydin echoed a similar view, blaming also Pakistani society's general apathy toward what happens to journalists for contributing to the problem.

"The lack of meaningful legislation and its implementation, a general apathy towards what happens to journalists, vicious online campaigns to cast doubt on their credibility, and a misplaced belief that the press presents a threat to the country all combine to make holding attackers accountable a rarity," she underlined.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Imran Khan Pakistan Freedom Of Press National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

AstaGuru Sale: Rare Works By Indian Modernists To Go Under The Hammer

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar To Be Next Chief Of Naval Staff: All You Need To Know

Some People Only Busy Pinching TMC Govt: Mamata Banerjee

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

Punjab Cabinet Approves Regularisation Of 36,000 Contractual Employees

Who Gets The Axe In Himachal Pradesh? Jai Ram Thakur Cabinet In For Reshuffle As BJP Reviews Bypoll Losses

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Tathagata Roy vs Dilip Ghosh: Another Headache For BJP In West Bengal?

Tathagata Roy vs Dilip Ghosh: Another Headache For BJP In West Bengal?

Rafale Deal: Congress Demands JPC Probe, Alleges Cover-Up

Rafale Deal: Congress Demands JPC Probe, Alleges Cover-Up

Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Harsimrat Badal Writes To PM Modi, Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan

Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Harsimrat Badal Writes To PM Modi, Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan

How Demonetisation Forced Women To Reveal Their 'Kitchen Savings' To Their Husbands

How Demonetisation Forced Women To Reveal Their 'Kitchen Savings' To Their Husbands

Read More from Outlook

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

Seema Guha / Meeting of National Security Advisors on Afghanistan is due to take place on today in New Delhi, China and Pakistan have opted out of it. Whereas, many central Asian countries are expected.

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Outlook Web Desk / Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Aseer Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket board, she announced on twitter.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Centre said that the Army needs to be ready for any exigency and cannot be caught napping like it happened in 1962.

Advertisement