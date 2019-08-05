Pak PM Imran Khan Terms Abrogation Of Article 370 'Illegal And Violation Of UN Resolutions'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday termed India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal" and said it will "further deteriorate" relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours.
The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Prime minister Khan made the remarks while speaking separately with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in Kashmir, according to official statements.
During their conversation, Khan said changing the status of Kashmir was "illegal and a violation of UN resolutions".
"India's move will further deteriorate relations between nuclear-capable neighbours," Khan was quoted as telling the Malaysian prime minister by a Foreign Office statement.
On his part, Prime Minister Mahathir said that Malaysia was closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir and would remain in contact with Pakistan, Geo News reported.
Mahathir also said that he was looking forward to the UN General Assembly session next month and a meeting with Khan on the sidelines in New York.
The Prime Minister's office said Khan also talked to Turkish President Erdogan as part of the outreach to world leaders on the recent developments in Kashmir.
Khan's office said in a statement that he told the Turkish leader that India's "illegal actions" to "modify" the special status of the Kashmir would have serious implications for the regional peace and security.
He reiterated that Pakistan would continue diplomatic, moral and political to the just cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.
President Erdogan "shared the concerns" on the developing situation in Kashmir and assured of Turkey’s steadfast support on the issue, the statement said.
The Pakistan Foreign Office earlier condemned and rejected the Indian government's move on Jammu and Kashmir and said the issue will be highlighted in meetings with the US delegation visiting the country and the international community at large.
(PTI)
