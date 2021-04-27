April 27, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Oxygen Express Carrying 70 Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen Reaches Delhi

Oxygen Express Carrying 70 Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen Reaches Delhi

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Oxygen Express Carrying 70 Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen Reaches Delhi
Representational Image
PTI
Oxygen Express Carrying 70 Tonnes Of Liquid Oxygen Reaches Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-04-27T10:44:15+05:30
Also read

Oxygen Express train carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas reached Delhi early Tuesday morning. This oxygen will now be disbursed by the Delhi government to various hospitals, officials said.

"#OxygenExpress has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against Covid-19, & ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country," tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Earlier, the railways had said that it has chalked out plans to transport medical oxygen from Angul, Kalingnagar, Rourkela and Raigarh to Delhi and NCR region, however, there is no information on the second train to the capital city.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the bulletin issued by the city health department.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

MP: Selfless Farmer Donates Rs 3 Lakh Kept For Daughter’s Wedding To Buy Oxygen

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Piyush Goyal New Delhi Oxygen/ Oxygen cylinder COVID-19 Coronavirus New Coronavirus Strain Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos