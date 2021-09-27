Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Over 84.50 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided Across Country: Centre

The Union Health Ministry said more 21 lakh new Covid-19 vaccine doses are in the pipeline.

The Centre has been providing the states and UTs COVID-19 vaccines. (Representational image)

2021-09-27T14:12:12+05:30
Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 2:12 pm

Over 84.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said nearly 21 lakh new Covid-19 doses are in the pipeline.

The ministry said over 4.74 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply for free 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and UTs. (With PTI inputs)

New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Vaccine National
