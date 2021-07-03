Over 82 Lakh Vaccine Shots Administered in Delhi

The Delhi government on Saturday said that over 1.6 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations had been administered in the national capital on Friday. According to the vaccination bulletin shared by the Aam Aadmi Party government on Saturday, a total of 82,12,158 vaccines have been administered in Delhi to date.

According to the city's daily vaccination bulletin, 1,60,738 people were vaccinated on Friday, out of which 1,30,487 beneficiaries received their first dose and 30,251 were given their second dose, it said.

Of the total people vaccinated on Friday, 44,512 were in the 45-60 years age group and 1,14,462 were in the 18-44 years age group, it said.'

The numbers came a day after private hospital chains Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals started administering the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V at two of their hospitals in Delhi-NCR on Friday.

Delhi, which received 50,000 doses of Covaxin on Friday, has 4,78,000 vaccines in its balance stock, it said.

This includes 2,68,000 shots of Covaxin and 2,10,000 of Covishield, it said.

According to the bulletin, the present Covid vaccines stock will last for two days.

The vaccination programme is running at 1,374 centres with a capacity of administering 2,26,552 vaccine doses daily, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

