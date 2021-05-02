May 02, 2021
Over 78 Lakh Vaccine Doses Still Available With States, Will Get 56 Lakh More: Centre

Registration for the newly eligible population groups began on April 28.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2021
The Union Health Ministry, on Sunday, said more than 78 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive over 56 lakh additional doses within the next 3 days.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,76,32,631 doses.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination started on Saturday. 

Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the Cowin portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. 

"More than 78 lakh Covid vaccine doses (78,60,779) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 56 lakh (56,20,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by them within the next 3 days," the ministry said.

 (With PTI inputs)

