August 10, 2021
Over 5,800 Security Men Have Been Killed In Kashmir Since 1989

The figures of security personnel killed in Kashmir since the inception of militancy were revealed by Union Minister.

Outlook Web Desk 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:34 pm
Union Minister revealed number of securitymen killed in Kashmir since eruption of militancy. (File photo-Representational image)
PTI
Over 5,800 security forces personnel have been killed in Kashmir, since the inception of militancy in the region in 1989, the government said on Tuesday.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said: “Since inception of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir (from 1989 till August 5, 2019), 5,886 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in terrorist incidents”.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by militancy that is sponsored and supported from across the border. (With PTI inputs)

