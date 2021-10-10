Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations .

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians
Fear gripped within the minority after the October 5 evening militant attacks that started with the killing of well-known chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo at his shop in the high-security zone of the Iqbal Park area. | Representational Image

Trending

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T21:51:41+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 9:51 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir police have detained over 500 persons across the Kashmir valley following the recent attacks on civilians, the police sources said.

Sources said most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or past records of stone-throwing or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations like having links with the Jamaat-e-Islami or past affiliation with Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. Some of the detained include those who were earlier having known links with militancy.

The police have detained 70 youth in Srinagar, around 40 from south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Sources said most of the detained youths have previous cases of stone-throwing for which they have secured bail from different courts. Senior police officials refused to talk about these detentions. The IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar didn’t pick up the phone. 

Related Stories

Five From Minority Community Among 28 Civilians Killed In Kashmir This Year: J&K Police

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Return to Jammu, Say Won’t Go Back Again

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir. “NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in J&K and arrested two TRF operatives in LeT- TRF conspiracy case,” the NIA statement said. 

The raids, NIA said, were conducted with the assistance of CRPF and J&K Police at seven locations in the Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts of J&K.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“Investigation has revealed that Pakistan based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J&K had conspired to cause extensive terror activities for harming the general public. They had planned that responsibility for the terrorist acts so committed would be taken,” the NIA statement. 

Fear gripped within the minority after the October 5 evening militant attacks that started with the killing of well-known chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo at his shop in the high-security zone of the Iqbal Park area. This was followed by the killing of a non-local roadside Bhelpuri vendor in Lalbazar of Srinagar. In the third attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, militants shot dead a civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi Lone. The attacks sent shockwaves across the Valley.

A day later on October 6 morning, terrorists shot dead a principal of a school Deepak Chand and a female teacher Satinder Kour, 50, inside the school premises in Eidgah after isolating them after checking their identity cards.

The Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack and said the teachers were killed for their role in getting students to participate in a “function at school on August 15”, India’s Independence Day.

Last Saturday, militants had killed Majid Ahmad Gojri and Mohammad Shafi Dar for their alleged links with the security forces in Srinagar. The Resistance Front had claimed responsibility for the killings.

 Police have said that of the 28 civilians killed since January and only seven are non-Muslims. While Muslims workers of the BJP have usually been the targets of such attacks, the killing of Kashmiri Pandit and a Sikh and non-local Hindus have led to outrage and caused fear among the minorities, who see the situation as akin to 1990 when a large number of people migrated from the Valley.

The police claimed to have solved the case of the killing of civilian Muhammad Shafi Lone in Bandipora. The police said they have arrested four Over Ground Workers of LeT (TRF) involved in the killing.

“The killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT(TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan. To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by a LeT(TRF) module of Shahgund, Hajin area. The module carried out a thorough recce of the target and all his movements were closely watched,” IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told a local news agency.

Tags

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Terrorism Stone Pelting National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

US All Set To Deploy Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Carl Vinson For Second Phase Of Malabar Exercise

US All Set To Deploy Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Carl Vinson For Second Phase Of Malabar Exercise

India Crosses 95 Cr Mark In Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administration

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

AAP's Youth Wing Embarks On Membership Drive Ahead Of 2022 MCD Polls

UP: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide As Classmate Threatens After Molesting

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets

National Conference Receives Setback As Party’s Prominent Jammu Face Quits

NCB Nabs Nigerian National; 20 people Held So Far In Mumbai Cruise Drug Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR States Protestors Attacked BJP Men; No Mention Of Farmer's Killing

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR States Protestors Attacked BJP Men; No Mention Of Farmer's Killing

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Return to Jammu, Say Won’t Go Back Again

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Return to Jammu, Say Won’t Go Back Again

Wall Collapse Kills Five Of One Family In Telangana

Wall Collapse Kills Five Of One Family In Telangana

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Read More from Outlook

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

Naseer A Ganai / Most of the people detained are having cases of stone-throwing against them or they were affiliated with some proscribed separatist organisations.

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Coal Crisis: Govt Scrambles All Resources To Avert Power Shortage

Outlook Business Team / The domestic coal-based power generation has grown by nearly 24 per cent in this year (till September 2021) based on a robust supply from the coal companies.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Outlook Web Desk / The shutdown has been called by the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Advertisement