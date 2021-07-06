The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that over 2.01 crore balance Covid-19 vaccines doses are lying unutilised across several states, union territories and private hospitals and are currently available for them to administer.

In the latest data set revealed by the ministry, it also said that states and UTs have been provided with more than 36.97 crore vaccine doses. Out of these 34,95,74,408, vaccine doses have so far been consumed, including the number of shots that were wasted.

This comes after the ministry's last update earlier in June when it had revealed that over 1.89 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses were still available with the states and Union territories, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

(With inputs from PTI)

