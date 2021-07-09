July 09, 2021
States And UTs Have Over 1.70 Crore Unutilised COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: Health Ministry

Over 38.18 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 23,80,080 doses are in the pipeline.

09 July 2021
The Union Health Ministry, on Friday, claimed that the states, UTs and private hospitals have more than 1.70 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses to  be administered.

So far, through all sources, the Centre has provided over 38.18 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs  and roll-out of a further 23,80,080 doses are under way.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 36,48,77,756 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

(With PTI Inputs)

