States And UTs Have Over 1.70 Crore Unutilised COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry, on Friday, claimed that the states, UTs and private hospitals have more than 1.70 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses to be administered.

So far, through all sources, the Centre has provided over 38.18 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs and roll-out of a further 23,80,080 doses are under way.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 36,48,77,756 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

(With PTI Inputs)

