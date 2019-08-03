Outlook Poshan Awards: We Need To Fight Long War Against Malnutrition, Says Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday deliverd the inaugural address at the Outlook Poshan Awards and congratukated the group for making the right noises about an issue staring in the face of India.

"I want to congratulate Outlook for raising the real questions. This is the reason we are here to talk about malnutrition," he said.

The CM emphasised that the country should first aim at reducing poverty. Bhagel lamented the fact that a concern as important as malnutrition had been marginalised due to "the kind of politics" that India and the world are witnessing.

"We need to fight a long war against malnutrition," he said.

Earlier, Shawn K Baker, Director of Nutrition, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said, "The root cause of malnutrition are invisible, orphan, unmeasured and voiceless."

Outlook Group CEO Indranil Roy delivered the welcome address at the Poshan Awards 2019 where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest.