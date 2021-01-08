Out To Attend Nature's Call, 15-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped In UP

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi for allegedly raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl in a village under the jurisdiction of the Shukul Bazar police station.

The minor victim had gone to attend nature's call on Wednesday evening when the man who lives in a neighbouring village raped her, said SHO Bazar Shukul Ravindra Singh, citing the complaint given by the girl's father.

An FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused has been arrested and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

Earlier on Sunday, a 50-year-old woman who had gone to a temple was raped and murdered by the priest.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine