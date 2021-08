Out On Bail, Man Allegedly Kills His Wife In Delhi

A man on bail has allegedly murdered his wife in Delhi, even as the Court has pulled up the police for their 'indolence' in the case.

The accused Nanda Nayak allegedly killed his wife Jharna, before surrendering himself before police.

The accused was arrested in 2017, when he had earlier attacked his wife and brother-in-law with a knife. He was released recently on 90-days interim bail in June 2021.

The Delhi court has pulled up the police in the case, noting that the system has failed in its duty to protect the hapless victim because of "indolence on part of authorities".

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal said the police did not diligently comply with an order dated July 16 in which they were directed to ensure her safety and security.

The judge requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to personally look into the matter, fix the responsibility of erring official, and submit a report on the remedial action taken by him.

“Indolence on part of authorities has led to the loss of a precious human life. The system has failed to discharge its pious duty of protecting a hapless victim of crime,” the judge said in an order dated August 5.

The motto of the Delhi Police of “Shanti, Sewa, Nayay” seems to have been belied in the instant case, Additional Sessions Judge added.

However, the court cancelled the bail on July 31 after observing that he threatened the witnesses of the case and pressured them to withdraw the case.

The court asked him to surrender before the jail in two days. According to the police, Nayak murdered his wife before surrendering.

"Nayak reached the woman's house in the Govindpuri area and strangulated her with a dupatta. He then locked the room and fled," the police said. He has been arrested in the murder case. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine