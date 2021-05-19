‘Our Resources Have Dried Up And We Don’t Get Govt Funding’: SOS By Earth Saviours Foundation

If you flashback your memory a little back to the 2018 ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) finale, you would remember him. He was on the stage with comedian Kapil Sharma and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan playing KBC’s ‘Karam Yogi’ episode.

Ravi Kalra and his non-profit Earth Saviours Foundation do not need any testimonials for their work. They are home to over 750 homeless people, which include senior citizens and adults with special needs who are left on the streets to fend for themselves.

During the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the NGO has been helping patients and families perform the last rights of their loved ones. The non-profit organisation is lending oxygen cylinders and resources available with them to the needy people. While doling out all the help, Ravi didn’t realize that the resources for non-profit were drying up and it would become difficult to even meet daily demands.

Talking to Outlook, Ravi says, “I cannot say no if people ask for help and it is within my means. That is what my life is all about. Now our resources have almost dried up. We do not get any government funding nor do we have an FCRA license for foreign donations. Our over 17-year journey has been always about people’s generosity and their love for the work we do.” He points out that due to pandemics and lockdown, people have stopped visiting their shelter at Bandhwari village on Faridabad-Gurgaon Road in Haryana and the NGO is facing a funds crunch.

He also points out that due to the lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, the NGO is chartering new territories, which are not even their work. “Every day I get calls from people stating that someone in the family has died and there is no one to do the cremation. We are also getting youngsters from roads who have studied from reputed institutes across India and lost their jobs during the lockdown and their mental balance. It’s disheartening the kind of things that are unfolding in front of our eyes.”

The average daily spending for the people’s food, medical expenses along salaries for the staff of the foundation is around Rs 6-7 lakh and it is becoming difficult to meet these needs. Ravi says, “If you feel the vibes of our work and respect the contribution we are making for the society please strengthen our resources to keep our work going.”

Those who are keen to help the organization can send their contribution to

Google Pay: +91-9818-171-695

Name of Bank: Axis Bank

Account Title: The Earth Saviours Foundation

Account No: 918010088923274

Account Type: Saving Account

IFSC Code: UTIB00035390

For further details please visit https://www.earthsaviours.in/

