Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Only PM Or HM Could Have Ordered Use Of Pegasus Spyware: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi termed as a 'big step' the Supreme Court appointing a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware for surveillance of certain people.

Only PM Or HM Could Have Ordered Use Of Pegasus Spyware: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Trending

Only PM Or HM Could Have Ordered Use Of Pegasus Spyware: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T18:21:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 6:21 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that only the prime minister or the home minister could have ordered the use of Pegasus spyware and termed as a "big step" the Supreme Court appointing a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware for surveillance of certain people.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi expressed confidence that truth would come out. During the last Parliament session, the Opposition had jointly taken up the issue and had stalled proceedings demanding a probe, he recalled.

"We were asking three basic questions -- who authorised Pegasus, which agency, which person authorised Pegasus as we all know Pegasus cannot be bought by a private individual, it has to be bought by a government; second question was who was it used against; final thing was, did any other country have access to information of our people," the former Congress chief said.

Related Stories

Pegasus Probe | SC Appoints Expert Committee To Investigate, Says 'Important To Protect Right To Privacy'

Congress Welcomes SC Observation To Set Up Expert Committee Over Pegasus Row

Asserting that alleged snooping using Pegasus is an "attempt to crush Indian democracy", Gandhi said it is a "big step that the Supreme Court has said that they are going to look into this matter. I am confident that we will get the truth out of this".

"We are quite happy that the Supreme Court has accepted to look into this. There is the institution of Parliament where we will raise this again and we will try to have a debate in Parliament. I am sure the BJP will not like that debate so they will make sure that debate is stalled but we will try to hold that debate," he said.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of certain people in India, saying every citizen needs protection against privacy violation and mere invocation of "national security by State" does not render the court a "mute spectator".

Finding material that "prima facie merits consideration", a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli declined the Centre's plea to appoint an expert panel on its own, saying such a course would violate settled judicial principle against bias.

Three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware were roped in by the Supreme Court to "enquire, investigate and determine" whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by former apex court judge R V Raveendran.

The three-member technical panel, which has been given wide ranging powers, would comprise eminent experts, Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P and Ashwin Anil Gumaste and report to Justice Raveendran.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rahul Gandhi New Delhi Congress Pegasus Probe National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

CBI Nabs Six In Rs 6,000 Crore Remittance Scam In Bank Of Baroda

CBI Nabs Six In Rs 6,000 Crore Remittance Scam In Bank Of Baroda

Patna Serial Blasts 2013: NIA Court Convicts 10, Acquits One

'He Can Get Me Shot', Says Nitish Kumar In Response To Lalu's Viisarjan' Remark

Amarinder Singh To Launch His Party Soon, Says Congress Won't Remain In Punjab's Picture

J&K: Police Finds Villagers Lost In Snow In Shopian

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Covid-19: Post-Durga Puja Surge In Cases Leaves West Bengal Authorities Alarmed

Kerala Makes Registration Mandatory For Adventure Tourism Activities

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from India

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Meeting With States' Counterparts, Covid-19 Key Issue

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Meeting With States' Counterparts, Covid-19 Key Issue

Ayodhya Included In Delhi Govt’s 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna': Arvind Kejriwal

Ayodhya Included In Delhi Govt’s 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna': Arvind Kejriwal

Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike

Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike

Explainer | All You Need To Know About PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Explainer | All You Need To Know About PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement