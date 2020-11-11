Government Brings Online Films, Audio-Visual Programmes And News Under I&B Ministry

November 11, 2020
Corona
At present, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 November 2020
Representational Image/Unsplash
The government has issued an order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes, and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday night, content made available by online providers such as Netflix will also come under the ministry.

The notification, signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, said the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution, by amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 and it will come into effect immediately.

At present, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content.

The Press Council of India takes care of the print media, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) monitors news channels, the Advertising Standards Council of India is for advertising while the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) takes care of films.

Outlook Videos