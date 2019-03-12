﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Your Vote Is Your Weapon: Priyanka Gandhi At Gujarat Rally

Your Vote Is Your Weapon: Priyanka Gandhi At Gujarat Rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present at the rally near Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2019
Your Vote Is Your Weapon: Priyanka Gandhi At Gujarat Rally
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Twitter/@INCIndia
Your Vote Is Your Weapon: Priyanka Gandhi At Gujarat Rally
outlookindia.com
2019-03-12T18:15:54+0530

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday urged people not to get swayed by electoral rhetoric and told them to raise the real issues facing them instead of getting drawn into trivialities.

"Your greatest weapon is awareness about the realities facing the country, your vote is your weapon. Use it with after due consideration and due discretion. Ensure that it does not hurt anyone," Priyanka Gandhi said in her public address here.

"True 'desh bhakti' is getting aware about real problems and challenges before the country."

Amid slogans comparing her with Indira Gandhi, she made a short speech in a conversational style in Hindi, saying this was her first visit to Gujarat.

"When I went to the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, I was almost driven to tears," she said, adding that it was "crucial that the message about real issues should go out from this land of the Mahatma.

"In this election, raise issues that are real, not trivial and diversionary, and this is your responsibility as the true citizens. This country belongs to nobody else but to you. So make the right and informed decisions after taking stock of the hollow promises given to you.

"Where are the two crore jobs? Where is the Rs 15 lakh in your account? Where is women's security? Think about this, ask these questions," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said the real India was not about spreading hatred everywhere.

"The true nature of India is love and compassion towards one and all, not hatred. It is this very ethos which is being destroyed," she said.

 IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Gujarat Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 BJP Politics Jobs-Employment/Unemployment National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UEFA Champions League: Jurgen Klopp Wary Of Allianz Arena Return With Liverpool – Preview
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters