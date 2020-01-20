SC Seeks UP Govt's Response To Plea Challenging Renaming Of Allahabad

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.
A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the state.
The Centre had on January 1 last year approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Highlights: IND Cruise Past AUS, Seal Series 2-1
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Cricket Match
I-League Highlights: Leaders Mohun Bagan Beat East Bengal 2-1 In Intense Kolkata Derby
IND In NZ 2020: Indian T20I Team For New Zealand Tour Announced; ODI, Tests Squads On Hold - Who's In, Who's Out
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Hails KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan As India Fend Off Australia To Square Series
5th-Generation Dynast Rahul Gandhi Stands No Chance Against Self-Made Narendra Modi: Ramachandra Guha
NIA Files Case Against J&K Cop Davinder Singh Caught With Militants