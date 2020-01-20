SC Seeks UP Govt's Response To Plea Challenging Renaming Of Allahabad

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the state.

The Centre had on January 1 last year approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.