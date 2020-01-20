January 20, 2020
Poshan
SC Seeks UP Govt's Response To Plea Challenging Renaming Of Allahabad

PTI 20 January 2020
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
2020-01-20T13:46:02+0530

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of the Uttar Pradesh government on a PIL filed by Allahabad Heritage Society challenging renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the state.

The Centre had on January 1 last year approved the renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj.

