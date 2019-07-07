'On Membership Drive:' BJP MLC Spotted Outside Hotel Where Congress-JD(S) MLAs Are Lodged

Maharashtra BJP Vice President and MLC Prasad Lad was on Sunday spotted outside Mumbai's Sofitel hotel where at least 10 Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who resigned on Saturday, are lodged.

When asked what he was doing there, Lad told ANI he was on BJP's membership drive and had no idea about the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, except for what the media were reporting.

"I know about it (situation in Karnataka) only through media and what is shown on television. I am busy with the party's membership drive," Lad told ANI.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government on Saturday once again plunged into a crisis following the resignation of 13 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly.

After resigning, as many as 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Saturday arrived at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai.

JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them. However, the Speaker had not yet accepted the resignations.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to return to Bengaluru this evening from the United States.

(With inputs from ANI)