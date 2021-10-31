On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Tributes Pour In For India's 'Iron Lady'

On Sunday, India marked the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day (October 31) in 1984 by two of her own security guards in Delhi.

The Congress paid tributes to Gandhi with former party chief and grandson Rahul Gandhi hailing her as a great example of women power. Rahul visited the memorial dedicated to Gandhi in Delhi named 'Shakti Sthal' and paid his tribute to the "Iron Lady", the moniker popularly given to the first and only woman to become Prime Minister of India. Gandhi not only became the first woman to sit in the PMO but also led the country through war.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial "Shakti Sthal" in Delhi.

Shri @RahulGandhi pays his tribute to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi at Shakti Stal on the 37th anniversary of her martyrdom. pic.twitter.com/oMEqnuUunm — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2021

Shri @RahulGandhi ji pays floral tributes to Former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi ji on her Martyrdom Day at Shakti Sthal, Delhi #IndiasIndira ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/yzoVclptHu — NSUI (@nsui) October 31, 2021

"My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment -- her life is a source of inspiration for us," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"A great example of women power, humble tributes to Mrs Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day," he said.

The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime minister's contribution to the country.

"She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary," the Congress said in its tweet.

Tributes also poured in from other Congress leaders as well as admirers from outside the party. Images of Gandhi from yesteryears flooded social media with many sharing memories, anecdotes and eulogies in remembrance of the leader.

‘Without Courage, you can’t practice any other Virtue. You have to have Intellectual Courage to sort out different values & You have to have Moral Courage to stick up to that, No Matter what Comes in your way, No Matter what Obstacle & Opposition is’ ~ Mrs #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/f3B8J6RiMB — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) October 30, 2021

My humble tribute to former Prime Minister Smt #IndiraGandhi on her death anniversary. She will always be remembered for her indomitable spirit, courage and commitment towards a strong India. pic.twitter.com/5yktmmAvDj — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) October 31, 2021

This is what Indira ji was wearing on the day of her assassination Picture clicked by me in 2015 at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum, 1, Safdarjung Road pic.twitter.com/4UZIBxmdm2 — SK | à°Âà°¸à±Â.à°Âà±Â. ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@ks_198) October 31, 2021

“I am proud that I spent the whole of my life in the service of my people.I shall continue to serve until my last breath and when I die,I can say, that every drop of my blood will invigorate India and strengthen it.”#IndiraGandhi #RememberingIndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/KfJ5jrmAeU — Mini Nagrare (@MiniforIYC) October 30, 2021

Tributes to Indira Priyadarshini âÂ¤#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/9w9bPN0FsD — Hassan Aman (@HassanAman_) October 31, 2021

“I am here today, I may not be here tomorrow.. but the responsibility to look after national interest is on the shoulder of every citizen of India.” à¤Âà¤Â-à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨ à¤Âà¤¾ à¤Âà¤¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â à¤µà¥Â à¤Âà¤Â-à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨ à¤Âà¤Â à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤µà¤¿à¤¤ à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ ! ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ My deepest homage. ðÂÂÂ#IndiasIndira #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/kauF0XPaQh — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) October 31, 2021

Indira Gandhi remained in power for three terms after which she was voted out, owing to her increasing totalitarian policies the state of Emergency that she imposed on the country, curtailing the constitutional rights and freedoms of its citizens for 21 months. She was elected once again in 1980, four years before she was assassinated by her bodyguards amidst tensions with the Sikhs.

Gadhi is also praised for her work in making India self-sufficient in food-grain production, and for her victory in the Pakistan War, which ultimately led to the creation of Bangladesh.