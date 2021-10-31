Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Tributes Pour In For India's 'Iron Lady'

Former party chief and grandson Rahul Gandhi visited the memorial dedicated to Gandhi in Delhi named 'Shakti Sthal' and paid his tribute to the "Iron Lady",

On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Tributes Pour In For India's 'Iron Lady'
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former Indian Prime Minister and his grandmother Indira Gandhi | Twitter

Trending

On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Tributes Pour In For India's 'Iron Lady'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-31T12:55:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 12:55 pm

On Sunday, India marked the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India  Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day (October 31)  in 1984 by two of her own security guards in Delhi.

The Congress paid tributes to Gandhi with former party chief and grandson Rahul Gandhi hailing her as a great example of women power. Rahul visited the memorial dedicated to Gandhi in Delhi named 'Shakti Sthal' and paid his tribute to the "Iron Lady", the moniker popularly given to the first and only woman to become Prime Minister of India.  Gandhi not only became the first woman to sit in the PMO but also led the country through war. 

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial "Shakti Sthal" in Delhi.

"My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment -- her life is a source of inspiration for us," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"A great example of women power, humble tributes to Mrs Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day," he said.

The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also lauded the former prime minister's contribution to the country.

"She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary," the Congress said in its tweet. 

Tributes also poured in from other Congress leaders as well as admirers from outside the party. Images of Gandhi from yesteryears flooded social media with many sharing memories, anecdotes and eulogies in remembrance of the leader.

Indira Gandhi remained in power for three terms after which she was voted out, owing to her increasing totalitarian policies the state of Emergency that she imposed on the country, curtailing the constitutional rights and freedoms of its citizens for 21 months. She was elected once again in 1980, four years before she was assassinated by her bodyguards amidst tensions with the Sikhs.

Gadhi is also praised for her work in making India self-sufficient in food-grain production, and for her victory in the Pakistan War, which ultimately led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

31 Children Died By Suicide Every Day In 2020, Experts Blame Covid-19

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Ex-Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

Who Is Aroosa Alam, The Pakistani Journalist Who Claimed To Be Capt Amarinder Singh's 'Soulmate'?

Mandi Bypolls: World’s Highest Polling Booth Tashigang Records 100% Polling In Himachal Pradesh

RSS, Catholic Bishops' Council Welcome PM Modi Meeting Pope Francis In Vatican

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

No Backend Talks With Congress, Time For Rapprochement Over: Amarinder Singh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Sri Lanka

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from India

G20 Summit: PM Modi Meets President Biden And Other World Leaders

G20 Summit: PM Modi Meets President Biden And Other World Leaders

Two Soldiers Killed In Blast Near LoC In J&K's Rajouri District

Two Soldiers Killed In Blast Near LoC In J&K's Rajouri District

Farmers' Protest: Delhi-Haryana On Road Carriageway Opens After 11 Months

Farmers' Protest: Delhi-Haryana On Road Carriageway Opens After 11 Months

In Bypolls Across 11 States, Stakes Are High For BJP

In Bypolls Across 11 States, Stakes Are High For BJP

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Demand for a ‘fair probe’ in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence intensifies in farming community as people seek closure.

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Preetha Nair / In an interview with Outlook, the president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) said that the BJP was 'afraid of Rajbhar'.

Virat Stands By Shami, Calls Online Abusers 'Spineless'

Virat Stands By Shami, Calls Online Abusers 'Spineless'

Priya Nagi / Pacer Mohammed Shami was subject to social media abuse after India lost to Pakistan in a match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on October 24.

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Vikas Pathak / On Sardar Vallabbhai Patel's birthday, remembering the man with 'iron nerves' who is often credited to be the 'architect of united India'.

Advertisement