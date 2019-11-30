On Camera: Congress Candidate Brandishes Pistol Outside Polling Booth In Jharkhand

A Congress candidate in Jharkhand was seen brandishing a pistol after a clash broke out between the supporters of the ruling BJP and the grand old party outside a polling booth in Kosiyari village.

A video posted by news agency ANI shows Congress' KN Tripathi holding a pistol in the middle of a crowd. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia's supporters from entering the polling booths in Kosiyara village of Palamu.

Tripathi, surrounded by what appeared to be his entourage, later walk to his car even as the crowd raised slogans.

The voting for the first phase in which 13 of the 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly go to polls began on Saturday morning. The elections in the state come close on the heels of a muted victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana and what ie being considered a loss of face in Maharashtra, where Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday afternoon.

An estimated 48.81% polling was recorded till 1 PM on Saturday in the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 13 constituencies.