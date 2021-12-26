Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Omicron Update India: 422 Cases So Far, 6,987 Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

India has recorded 422 cases of the contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus so far whereas the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours fell to 6,987.

India has recorded 422 infections due to Omicron variant of the coronavirus so far. | PTI

2021-12-26T11:05:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 11:05 am

As many as 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far. 130 of these people have recovered or migrated, the to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

With 6,987 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active Covid-19 cases declined to 76,766, comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 266 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 83 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 per cent. It has remained below 1 per cent for the last 42 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease surged to 3,42,30,354, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 141.37 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Omicron variant Covid 19 Omicron
