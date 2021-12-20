Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study

The UK study said there is no evidence of Omicron Covid-19 variant having lower severity than Delta, judged by either the proportion of people testing positive who report symptoms, or by the proportion of cases seeking hospital care after infection.

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study
No evidence of Omicron Covid-19 less severe than delta variant: UK study.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T16:00:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 4:00 pm

There is "no evidence" that Omicron has a lower severity than the Delta strain, according to a study in the UK which also found that the new variant of coronavirus largely evades immunity from past infection or two vaccine doses.

The study by researchers from Imperial College London in the UK estimates that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron Covid19 variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant.

This implies that the protection against reinfection by Omicron Covid-19 afforded by past infection may be as low as 19 per cent, the researchers said.

"The study finds no evidence of Omicron having lower severity than Delta, judged by either the proportion of people testing positive who report symptoms, or by the proportion of cases seeking hospital care after infection,” the authors of the study said.

"However, hospitalisation data remains very limited at this time," they added.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The yet-to-be-published study used data for all PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in England who had taken a Covid-19 test between November 29 and December 11, 2021.

The research included people identified as having Omicron infection due to an S gene target failure (SGTF), as well as people with genotype data that confirmed Omicron infection.

Overall, 196,463 people without S gene target failure -- those likely to be infected with another variant -- and 11,329 cases with it were included in the analysis, as well as 122,063 Delta and 1,846 Omicron cases in the genotype analysis.

The results suggest that the proportion of Omicron among all Covid-19 cases was doubling every two days up to December 11, the researchers said.

They estimate that the reproduction number (R) -- the number of cases directly caused by an infected individual -- of Omicron was above 3 over the period studied.

"This study provides further evidence of the very substantial extent to which Omicron Covid-19 can evade prior immunity given by both infection or vaccination," said Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College London.

"This level of immune evasion means that Omicron poses a major, imminent threat to public health," Ferguson said in a statement.

Controlling for vaccine status, age, sex, ethnicity, asymptomatic status, region and specimen date, Omicron was associated with a 5.40 fold higher risk of reinfection compared with Delta, the study found.

The reinfection risk estimated in the current study suggests this protection has fallen to 19 per cent against an Omicron Covid-19 infection, according to the researchers.

They found a significantly increased risk of developing a symptomatic Omicron Covid-19 case compared to Delta for those who were two or more weeks past their second vaccine dose, and two or more weeks past their booster dose for AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

"Depending on the estimates used for vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Delta variant, this translates into vaccine effectiveness estimates against symptomatic Omicron infection of between 0 per cent and 20 per cent after two doses, and between 55 per cent and 80 per cent after a booster dose," the researchers added.

Tags

PTI London Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID 19 Covid-19 Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

PM Modi To Visit UP’s Prayagraj Tomorrow For Women Empowerment Programme

Tamil Nadu Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs 3 Crore Scholarship To Study In US

Amidst Ladakh Standoff India Appoints Pradeep Kumar Rawat As New China Ambassador

Dharamsala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from India

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated

Delhi: 2 More Covid-19 Omicron Cases Detected, 24 So Far

Delhi: 2 More Covid-19 Omicron Cases Detected, 24 So Far

Omicron Covid-19: All Positive Cases To Be Sent For Genome Sequencing, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Omicron Covid-19: All Positive Cases To Be Sent For Genome Sequencing, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Outlook Web Desk / Passengers arriving from 'at-risk' nations are expected to pre-book their RT-PCR test to avoid delays at airports in six metro cities.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement