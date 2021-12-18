Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients

The Delhi government has converted four private hospitals as dedicated centres to treat new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The Delhi government has designated Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Max Saket, Fortis Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital Tughlakabad as dedicated centres for the treatment of Omicron variant.

Earlier, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, run by Delhi government, was the only designated hospital in Delhi for Omicron treatment.

Twelve people were tested positive for the new Covid variant Omicron in Delhi on Friday, taking their number to 22, and officials said most of them are "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic".

According to earlier reports, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said ten of the 22 patients were discharged.

A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said most of the patients are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

"Some of them have mild symptoms such as mild fever, body ache and sore throat," he said.

The doctor also said that two Omicron patients are "contacts of those who had tested Covid positive upon arrival at the airport".

LNJP medical director Suresh Kumar said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases.

Jain had on Thursday said that many international travellers were turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Tuesday, he had said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant, the Delhi health department Friday evening issued an order directing hospitals to augment human resource, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation and security staff, on contract or through the existing outsourcing agencies against the vacant posts and extra 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength till March 31.

Nursing officers and paramedics may be hired up to 40 per cent of the sanctioned strength, as per requirement, the order read.

(With PTI inputs)