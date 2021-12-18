Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients

Twelve people were tested positive for the new Covid variant Omicron in Delhi on Friday, taking their number to 22.

Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients
Earlier, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, run by Delhi government, was the only designated hospital in Delhi for Omicron treatment. | Representational Image

Trending

Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T18:30:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 6:30 pm

The Delhi government has converted four private hospitals as dedicated centres to treat new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The Delhi government has designated Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Max Saket, Fortis Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital Tughlakabad as dedicated centres for the treatment of Omicron variant.

Earlier, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital, run by Delhi government, was the only designated hospital in Delhi for Omicron treatment.

Related Stories

Omicron: Delhi Govt To Clamp Restrictions In View Of Christmas, New Year If Need Be

Omicron Variant: We Are Seeing Beginning Of Community Spread, New York Health Commissioner Says

Twelve people were tested positive for the new Covid variant Omicron in Delhi on Friday, taking their number to 22, and officials said most of them are "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic".

According to earlier reports, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said ten of the 22 patients were discharged.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said most of the patients are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

"Some of them have mild symptoms such as mild fever, body ache and sore throat," he said.

The doctor also said that two Omicron patients are "contacts of those who had tested Covid positive upon arrival at the airport".

LNJP medical director Suresh Kumar said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases.

Jain had on Thursday said that many international travellers were turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Tuesday, he had said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant, the Delhi health department Friday evening issued an order directing hospitals to augment human resource, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation and security staff, on contract or through the existing outsourcing agencies against the vacant posts and extra 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength till March 31.

Nursing officers and paramedics may be hired up to 40 per cent of the sanctioned strength, as per requirement, the order read.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Omicron COVID-19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

261 Rohingya Muslims Residing In Punjab: State Submits Affidavit In SC

Captain Amarinder Singh Slams CM Channi After Pakistani Drone Spotted Near Border

Rohini Court Explosion: DRDO Scientist Wanted To Kill Lawyer Neighbour, Says Police

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Naqvi Hits Out At 'Talibani mentality' Opposing Women Empowerment

WHO Approves Covovax For Emergency Use: All You Need To Know About India-Made Covid-19 Vaccine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from India

Centre Working On Policy To Encourage Research In Pharma Sector, Says Mandaviya; Stresses Use of Generic Drugs

Centre Working On Policy To Encourage Research In Pharma Sector, Says Mandaviya; Stresses Use of Generic Drugs

Minorities Day: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Speaks On Increased Legal Minimum Marriage Age of Women

Minorities Day: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Speaks On Increased Legal Minimum Marriage Age of Women

Goa Assembly Elections: Congress Announces Pre-Poll Alliance With Goa Forward Party

Goa Assembly Elections: Congress Announces Pre-Poll Alliance With Goa Forward Party

Omicron In India | Cases Cross 100 Mark: 11 States Currently Fighting New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India | Cases Cross 100 Mark: 11 States Currently Fighting New Covid-19 Variant

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement